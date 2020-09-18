5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Friday 18 September 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, September 18, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – 5G Wireless Networking Acquisition: Ericsson is buying wireless networking company Cradlepoint for $1.1 billion.

2. Partner Program – SD-WANs: Silver Peak has launched a new certified deployment partner (CDP) program, enabling select partners to resell and deploy the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform, the company says. Initial partners include CDW, InterVision, Invite Networks, Teneo, WWT and Xalient.

3. Partner Program – Business Process Automation: Monday.com is expanding its channel operations to North America with a roster of new partners ready to service the region, the company says. Monday.com develpps a customizable work OS where “teams create and shape workflow apps to plan, run, and track their processes, projects, and operations,” the company says.

4. Talent – Salesforce Is Hiring: Salesforce.com will create 12,000 jobs over the next year, including 4,000 positions in the coming six months, CEO Marc Benioff said in a tweet on Friday, Reuters reports.

5. Talent – Customer Retention Platform: CleverTap has named Jasmeet Gandhi as head of business development and alliances.

6. Financial Resources – Black-owned Businesses: American Express and Shaquille O’Neal have partnered to launch a $10 million grants program to support Black-owned businesses, Black Enterprise reports. Some 280 Black business owners with three to 20 people employees that are eligible will each get a $5,000 grant from the program, the report says. Applications for the grants must be submitted by September 21.

7. Integration – Data Management & Compliance: Okera now integrates with Collibra. The result: Data owners and stewards can enable classification attributes defined in Collibra to then automatically create and enforce fine-grained data access control (FGAC) policies via Okera, the companies say. Plus, the integration makes it easier and faster to ensure compliance with evolving privacy regulations, including GDPR and CCPA, the companies add.

