5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 18 November 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSPs and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software: ElectronicNeek, an RPA software provider focused on MSPs, has inked a partnership with Initium SoftWorks. ElectroNeek will collaborate with Initium SoftWorks to “take their Intelligent Processing Automation portfolio to the next level,” the two companies said. ElectroNeek and another startup — namely, Rewst — are two of the first RPA software companies to specifically engage MSPs.

2. Managed Services and Cloud Data Sovereignty: Atos has launched Atos OneCloud Sovereign Shield, a” set of solutions, methodologies, and operational cloud services that is unique on the market, enabling clients across the world to meet the challenges of managing their data in the edge to cloud continuum, in line with the highest jurisdictional data governance requirements,” the company said.

3. Managed VMware Services: Rackspace Technology, the multi-cloud MSP, has launched Rackspace Elastic Engineering for VMware. The service is designed to “assist companies in their larger strategic goals of cloud transformation by getting the most out of orchestration, automation, and general tooling for VMware multi-cloud computing infrastructure,” Rackspace said.

4. RMM for Retail Stores: Lantronix is pitching an all-in-one connectivity solution that “delivers real-time management and monitoring of distributed retail sites and pop-up stores.” The remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution spans Lantronix SLB, ConsoleFlow and Lantronix Connectivity Services (LCS).

5. Right to Repair – Apple Devices: Apple has announced Self Service Repair, which will “allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools,” Apple said. The service, set to launch in 2022, will initially support iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 devices, and will then extend to Mac computers featuring M1 chips. Customers can also leverage 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers for support, Apple noted. The Self Service Repair program surfaces amid the growing Right to Repair movement in the United States.

6. Hyperscale Data Center Market: There are now 700 hyperscale data centers worldwide, and roughly 49% of those data centers are located in the United States, followed by EMEA (19%), China (15%), the APAC region (13%), and Canada/Latin America (4%), according to Q3 2021 data from Synergy Research Group.

7. Cisco Quarterly Earnings Results: Cisco Systems announced Q1 financial results for fiscal 2022. Revenue was $12.9 billion, up 8% compared to Q1 of last year. Net income was $3 billion, up 37% from Q1 of last year. The company’s shift toward annual recurring revenues (ARR) continues to accelerate, though supply chain issues continue to pressure Cisco’s network hardware business.

8. Class Action Lawsuit vs. Datto: A law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Datto, alleging that the MSP technology company violated multiple laws by disabling free automatic firmware updates, maintenance and support for networking gear. ChannelE2E has reached out to Datto for comment, and will update this blurb if/when we receive any relevant information to share.

