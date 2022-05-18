5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 18 May 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Venture Capital – Valuations Squeezed: Venture capitalists are steering clear of high valuations, and demanding that companies spend less and improve their margins—an about-face after years of profitability taking a backseat to growth, The Wall Street Journal reports.

2. Funding – Data Protection: Seclore has raised $27 million in Series C funding led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures.

3. Cloud Observability – IT Consulting: Deloitte has expanded its cloud observability practice, which spans DevOps principles, AI/ML, cloud complexity management and software engineering. The practice will leverages Dynatrace Software.

4. AWS for Small Businesses: AWS has launched SMB Vidyalaya, a technology upskilling program to help SMBs digitize their operations. SMB Vidyalaya includes over 50 technology education modules specific to SMBs and the opportunities they have to drive business growth across the country. The twist? AWS SMB Vidyalaya is focused on India…

5. SaaS Security: Augmentt Secure now includes managed multi-factor authentication (MFA) alerting and remediation for Microsoft 365 environments.

6. Talent – Network RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management): Auvik has hired Bob Gault as chief revenue officer (CRO).

7. Partnership – Cloud Talent: Pluralsight and Ingram Micro Cloud are partnering to “help organizations ensure that their technologists have the requisite cloud skills needed to enable the success of every cloud implementation.”

8. Partnership: Active Cyber has agreed to resell the SecZetta Third-Party Identity Risk solution and provide consulting and implementation services.

9. Partnership – SD-WANs: Aryaka’s SD-WAN and SASE solutions are now available in the AppDirect AppSmart Marketplace.

10. Partner Program – API Protection: ThreatX has launched the Xcellerate Partner Program for VARs, distributors and MSPs. The program includes:

Deal registration and qualified lead delivery

Sales and technical enablement with certifications

Tiered program levels with corresponding discounts

Co-marketing programs and funds

Streamlined procurement with the ThreatX platform and managed services under one SKU

11. IoT Management: Keyfactor now integrates with Fortanix. The integration allows MSPs to “manage all machine identities across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure while reducing complexity in ensuring sensitive private keys remain protected,” the companies said.

