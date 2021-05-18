5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 18 May 2021

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Talent – Managed Print Services: Canon Solutions America has promoted:

Julie McMahon to senior vice president, marketing, sales operations and business development;

to senior vice president, marketing, sales operations and business development; Traci Spero to vice president of human resources;

to vice president of human resources; Steve Baratta to vice president of production print solutions service;

Enrico Fiannaca to vice president of enterprise professional services;

to vice president of enterprise professional services; Richard “Rick” Ranft to vice president of enterprise managed services division national operations; and

Anthony “Tony” Marino to vice president of legal.

2. Talent – SD-WANs: Aryaka has named Ian McEwan as the company’s new chief revenue officer (CRO). He previously was senior vice president and general manager for Aryaka EMEA.

3. Branding – IT Consulting: KSM Consulting, a data analytics and digital transformation consulting firm, has rebranded and is now known as Resultant. The new brand reflects the organization’s independence from former parent company Katz, Sapper & Miller.

4. Exit: Concentrix is selling its insurance third-party administration operations and software to private equity firms Abry Partners and Hoplon Capital.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partner Program – MSPs & VARs: ConnectWise has launched a partner program. The initial focus area is cybersecurity — with additional areas of focus to emerge later this year. ConnectWise Chief Revenue Officer Clint Maddox shares details here.

2. MSP Software – RMM and MDM Integration: Cortado Mobile Solutions, a mobile device management (MDM) software tool, now integrates with Kaseya VSA. The integration enables MSPs to offer MDM from within Kaseya VSA, the companies say.

3. Partner Program – Cloud Application Security: SafeGuard Cyber has launched Illuminate, a partner program focused on third-party cloud application security.

4. Channel Chief: Forcepoint has named Parag Patel as senior VP of global channel sales.

5. Distribution – Identity and Access Management (IAM): Synnex has agreed to distributed the CyberArk Identity Security portfolio of Privileged Access Management solutions to partners across the United States and Canada.

6. Security Management Dashboard: Avast has launched the Avast Business Hub, a security platform designed to streamline how Avast’s channel partners, MSSPs, and business customers manage their cybersecurity solutions.

