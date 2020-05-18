5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 18 May 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, May 18, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Talent – Business Automation: Tigerpaw Software has hired BVoIP, Datto and Autotask veteran Alec Stanners as VP of sales and marketing. VAR Staffing brokered the executive search.

2. Talent – Network Services: Fusion has hired Brian P. Crotty as CEO. He succeeds Kevin Brand, who has served as Fusion’s interim CEO since October 2019.

3. Distribution – IT Management and Asia: M.Tech has expanded its value-added distribution (VAD) relationship with SolarWinds in China. The key focus is SolarWinds’ IT Operations Management (ITOM) software porfolio.

4. Partner Program – Unified Communication: Wildix partner recruitment in the Americas rose 50 percent during Q1 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The company now has more than 110 partners in the Americas and more than 1.2 million users globally.

5. Partnership – SD-WANs: AT&T and Cradlepoint are expanding their relationship to make it easier for enterprise and public safety customers to purchase end-to-end wireless wide-area network (WAN) solutions. Under the new agreement, customers can now order Cradlepoint wireless edge solutions and have them fulfilled and billed directly from AT&T.

6. Multi-Cloud Managed Services: ePlus has launched ePlus Public Cloud Managed Services for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. The managed services include Cloud Cost Optimization, Cloud Security Monitoring and Cloud Data Protection.

7. Research – Remote Access Control: CATO Networks’ latest findings are here.

8. Encryption – Video Conferencing: Tauria, a software encryption company, has released a secure video conferencing and business suite, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company says.

9. Alexa Tech Support Fraud: Amazon is accusing two companies of “widespread tech support fraud” targeting users of its Alexa virtual assistant and smart speakers, CNN reports.

