5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 18 March 2020

Here are five (actually a bit more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Coronavirus – Free Remote IT Tools & More: Here’s a growing list of free technology tools and promotions that vendors have introduced to help partners and customers navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Coronavirus – All of Our Tech Coverage: Our coverage is all here.

3. How To Set Up Remote Workforce: ConnectWise offers guidance on March 18 (remote workforce resources) and March 20 (remote workforce security).

4. Keep America Connected: CenturyLink and other broadband providers have talent the Keep Americans Connected pledge. The pledge, promoted by the FCC, calls on service providers to maintain connectivity — especially for those Americans impacted by coronavirus pandemic-related disruptions. CenturyLink’s deeper information for customers is here. Also, CenturyLink CTO Andrew Dugan offers more perspectives here.

5. MSP Software & Endpoint Security: SolarWinds MSP has launched N-central 12.3, an update to one of the company’s two RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platforms. N-central 12.3 supports SolarWinds Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), updated Network Topology Mapping, and capabilities for managing VMware systems. The EDR software leverages SentinelOne’s technology.

6. New Parter Program – Security: Sift, which develops a digital trust and safety suite, has launched a Partner Program. The program features partnerships and integrations with more than 10 platforms including Astound Commerce, Dwolla, Ekata, Olo, Chargeback Gurus, Chargebacks911, and CES Limited, allowing merchants to quickly implement Sift’s Digital Trust & Safety Suite to both fight fraud and reduce friction for legitimate purchases.

7. New Partner Program – Samsung: Details are here.

8. Financial Forecast – Samsung: The tech giant on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic would hurt sales of smartphones and consumer electronics this year, while demand from data centers would fuel a recovery in memory chip markets, Reuters reports.

9. Softbank Under Financial Pressure: Details are here.

10. Data Analytics: The Databricks Unified Data Analytics Platform is gaining support for deeper enterprise security controls and automation for data teams, according to this blog.

11. Open Source Networking: In 2016, Microsoft announced SONiC, — an open source software platform for cloud-based networking. Fast forward to present day. SoftIron has announced HyperSwitch, a networking switch that has been purpose-built to maximize the performance and flexibility of SONiC

12. Funding – Edge Computing: StackPath has raised $396 million in funding. Key investors include Juniper Networks, Cox Communications and Abry Partners. The additional capital will accelerate the growth of StackPath’s product development, engineering and go-to-market activities. StackPath’s expertise includes virtual machines (VMs), containers and serverless, as well as edge services products such as content delivery network (CDN), web application firewall (WAF), managed DNS, service monitoring and DDoS protection.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences

Got news to share for our morning update? Email me: Joe@AfterNines.com.