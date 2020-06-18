5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 18 June 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, June 18, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. MSP Talent: Ensono, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, has named Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) veteran Paola Doebel as senior VP and managing director of North America. Doebel will drive Ensono’s North American go-to-market strategy.

2. Funding – Data Protection: Zerto has raised $33 million in equity financing. The equity funding also allows Zerto to draw up to $20 million in additional venture debt under an existing credit facility.

3. PSA and Google Gmail: VOGSY, which develops a professional services automation (PSA) platform on Google Cloud, has released a new G Suite Add-on for Gmail. The integration brings key project insights, task management and team collaboration into Gmail for services businesses, VOGSY says.

4. IT Service Management (ITSM): Freshworks and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are partnering to build and promote marketing, sales, support, customer success, and ITSM solutions on top of Freshworks cloud software.

5. Network Monitoring: NetBeez has announced a Channel Partner Program for VARs and value-added distributors (VADs) that specialize in network monitoring.

6. Multi-Cloud Networking: Extreme Networks‘ ExtremeCloud IQ is now fully operationalized to run on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure.

7. Servers: Lenovo’s new ThinkSystem SR860 V2 and SR850 V2 servers feature 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and support for enhanced Intel Deep Learning Boost. The servers are designed to “enable customers to handle their most data intensive workloads,” Lenovo says. Running SAP HANA applications is one of the key use cases. Also, Lenovo has introduced a remote deployment service to simplify how the Lenovo ThinkSystem DM7100 can be deployed more rapidly.

