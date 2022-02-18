5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 18 February 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, February 18, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP M&A Advisor: Cogent Growth Partners (CGP) assisted 14 M&A deals involving MSPs in 2021. CGP has now closed more than 140 deals since the firm’s inception.

2. MSP Employee Equity Plan: Ensono, backed by KKR, has launched an Associate Equity Appreciation Program. The goal? If Ensono achieves targeted metrics, the program aims to distribute more than $90 million to employees. The company currently has about 2,800 team members. So that’s an average payout target of $32,000 per employee.

3. Channel Chief – Enterprise Automation Software: WorkFusion has hired channel veteran Os Haque as senior VP and head of global channels & alliances.

4. Channel Chiefs – Security: Deep Instinct has named Mike Saletta as area VP of Americas Channels; Joe Santamorena as area VP of Global MSSP Programs, and Phanneth Wood as director of global distribution.

5. Funding – Cloud Data Integration: Arcion has raised $13 million in Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with Bessemer Vice President Sakib Dadi joining the Arcion board of directors. Strategic investor Databricks also participated in the round.

6. IoT Security Standards: More than 100 technology and cybersecurity entities are calling for governments and industry to move towards universal Internet of Things (IoT) device security standards, SC Media reported. In a letter released February 17, 2022, 104 different organizations – including Google, Microsoft, Deloitte Consumer Reports, the Center for Internet Security, and the Cyber Threat Alliance – said there is a “global consensus” forming around the need for IoT security standards that must be addressed through a mix of government regulation and voluntary private sector action, SC Media added.

