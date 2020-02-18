5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 18 February 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A – $2 Billion MSP Sale?: It could happen…

2. M&A – SAP Partner: Accenture acquired yet another one.

3. M&A – Audio/Video Integration: Yorktel is acquiring Video Corporation of America (VCA), a New Jersey-based provider of audio video integration, digital signage, and unified communications solutions and services.

4. M&A – Australia MSPs: Spirit Telecom has struck a $6.9 million deal to acquire two Melbourne managed services providers, Trident Business Group and Neptune Managed Services, ARN reports.

5. M&A – MSP Acquired: Telephony, network and connectivity solutions provider Welltel has acquired Invistech, TechCentral reports.

6. M&A – Developers On Demand: PullRequest has acquired Moonlight, a professional network of on-demand software developers.

7. Data Protection – Veeam Update: Veeam has announced general availability of Veeam Availability Suite Version 10. It includes more than 150 new features and enhancements – including improved NAS support, Multi-VM Instant Recovery and heightened ransomware protection, the software company says. Private equity firm Insight Partners is acquiring Veeam, which is changing CEOs and moving to the United States as part of the buyout deal.

8. Data Center Grand Opening: US Signal, a data center services provider, will open a new Greater Detroit data center in Van Buren Township, Michigan on March 1, 2020.

9. Salesforce Lightening Migrations: AllCloud , a cloud services provider, has launched the Lightning Migration Assessment (LMA) service for Salesforce users. Salesforce Lightning Experience is a new user interface for customers.

10. Application Performance Management (APM): SolarWinds has upgraded AppOptics to make application troubleshooting simpler, faster, and more accurate, the company says.

11. Talent – IT Monitoring: LogicMonitor has named Yvonne Schroeder as general counsel and Todd Riesterer as chief people officer.

12. Top 20 IT Training Companies: They’re listed here.

B. Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Cloud Storage – Partner Program: Google Cloud has unveiled Anthos Ready Storage. This qualification recognizes partner solutions that have met a core set of requirements to run optimally with Anthos running on-premises, and helps organizations select storage solutions that are deployed with Anthos, a Google Cloud blog says.

2. Partnership – Office 365 Management: CoreView and Ylneo are partnering to help businesses optimize their Office 365 license usage and security posture.

3. Distribution – PCs: D&H Distributing has introduced the “Lenovo Score” and “Lenovo Opt-In” for channel partners. The two offerings are designed to support VARs and MSPs as they sell Lenovo’s computing hardware throughout the small business market.

4, Distribution – Software AG: Tech Data has agreed to distribute Software AG’s enterprise software.

5. Managed SD-WAN Services – Part One: ConvergeOne has launched a Secure SD-WAN managed services offering powered by Cisco Viptela. The Secure SD-WAN solution also includes Intelligent Threat Detection and advisory services from Alert Logic.

6. Managed SD-WAN Services – Part Two: TeraGo has launched the TeraGo Managed SD-WAN in partnership with NetFortris for Canadian business customers.

