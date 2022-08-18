5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 18 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, August 18, 2022. Sip up.

Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

1. Ingram Micro Cloud Partner Program: A new Ingram Micro Cloud Ultra strategic membership program is now available to VARs and MSPs in the United States and Canada.

2. CyberArk MSP Partner Program: CyberArk transactions with MSPs grew 25% in 2021, the company disclosed.

3. VMware Partner Program: VMware announced the ‘next evolution‘ of its VMware Partner Connect program. The updated partner program details surface as Broadcom prepares to finalize the VMware acquisition. Also, the VMware Explore 2022 conference (formerly VMworld) is set to start on August 29.

4. Research – Cloud Cost Management: Nearly half of businesses (49%) find it difficult to get cloud costs under control, and 54% believe their primary source of cloud waste is a lack of visibility into cloud usage, according to Anodot. Amid that backdrop, cloud cost management tools for MSPs are popping up all over the IT market.

5. ServiceNow Partner: V-Soft Consulting has achieved ServiceNow Elite Partner status. V-Soft, based in Kentucky, has such areas of expertise as ITSM, ITOM, ITAM, SPM, CSM, GRC, SecOps, HRSD, and MSP offerings.

6. Cisco Systems Financial Forecast: Cisco Systems gave a positive forecast for first-quarter sales as a COVID-19 recovery in China eases supply chain shortages and helps it meet demand for networking hardware, Reuters reported.

7. Google Cloud Ending IoT Service: Google Cloud plans to end its IoT core managed service on August 16, 2023.

8. SAP Sells Business Unit: Francisco Partners is acquiring the Litmos e-learning business unit from SAP. Financial terms were not disclosed.

9. Channel Chiefs: Skyhigh Security has named Scott Goree as vice president of worldwide channels and Jeff Tripp as senior director of America’s channels. Goree reports to Paul Barbosa, chief revenue officer, and leads the global team responsible for Skyhigh Security’s ecosystem of distributors, VARs, MSPs and alliances, the company said.

