5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 18 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Pandemic PC Boom Is Over: That’s the spin from Bloomberg…

2. MSP Community: Kaseya has launched the Kaseya has launched the Connect IT Community . The collaborative online platform “allows IT professionals to network with peers across the globe, share best practices and enhance their knowledge of the 27 modules of Kaseya’s IT Complete suite of solutions,” the company says. This is one of Kaseya’s first business announcements since battling the REvil Ransomware attack in July 2021.

3. MSP Software – Data Protection: Axcient has announced general availability of Local Cache for its x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution. According to Axcient: “Local Cache provides a fast, affordable, and reliable way to recover data locally from a fully encrypted Local Cache using a commodity USB or NAS device. MSPs can speed up recovery operations and avoid downtime without costly appliances.”

4. Data Protection – Microsoft Active Directory: Quest Software has released Recovery Manager for Active Directory Disaster Recovery Edition version 10.2. It features a new Secure Storage solution to protect Active Directory (AD) backups from malware, as well as the ability to restore AD to a clean Microsoft Azure virtual machine in the cloud, the company says.

5. Investment – IT Services and Virtualization: Infosys has agreed to invest an additional $450,000 in TidalScale, a software-defined-server technology startup. Infosys previously invested $3 million in TidalScale, which helps enterprise to accelerate virtualized server deployments on-premises or in the cloud.

6. Database Monitoring: Datadog has announced the general availability of Database Monitoring (DBM). The software provides engineers and database administrators the “visibility they need to quickly find and fix application performance issues that arise from slow running database queries,” the company says. Datadog DBM for Postgres and MySQL starts at $70 per database server. Datadog did not mention whether the software is multi-tenant for MSP and MSSP use.\

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances & Integrations

1. Partnership – Google Cloud Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR): Technology consulting firm Devoteam has joined the HYCU Cloud Services Provider Program. The two firms will promote Google Cloud backup and disaster recovery (BDR) to EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) clientele.

2. Partnership – 5G Services: Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a $1.65 billion provider of communications services to businesses and government agencies, has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, a provider of cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions.

