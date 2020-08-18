5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Tuesday 18 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

A. What’s Happening Today

1. New Dell Global Channel Chief: Details are here.

2. Expansion – SD-WANs: Adaptiv Networks has launched new points-of-presence in the UK and Western Europe. In addition, Adrian Tate has been appointed as VP Sales Europe at Adaptiv Networks.

3. Partnership – SD-WANs: Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) will enable the hosting of Network Function Virtualization (NFV), such as SD-WAN capabilities, directly on Megaport’s global Software Defined Network (SDN). Moreover, Megaport and Cisco are collaborating to enable Cisco SD-WAN as the first use case on MVE, the companies say.

4. Network Automation as a Service: Arista Networks ($ANET) has unveiled CloudVision as-a-Service, a fully managed software service that automates multi-domain networks spanning across the client to cloud, the company says. CloudVision as-a-Service is in production for limited customers now and will be generally available for all customers in Q3 2020.

5. Integration – Network Services: Apstra has unveiled Apstra AOS version 3.3. The intent-based networking platform now features new integrations with Juniper Networks and SONiC.

6. Talent – MSP: Concertium, an MSP in Tampa, Florida, has named Carren Rieger as president and CEO. Rieger shares some of her vision for the 25-person MSP in an interview with The St. Pete Catalyst.

7. Talent and Funding: Agiloft, which specializes in no-code contract and commerce lifecycle management, has received a $45 million growth equity investment from FTV Capital, Also, Agiloft has named Eric Laughlin as CEO.

8. Oracle Bidding for TikTok?: Perhaps.

