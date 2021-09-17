5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 17 September 2021

Today's channel partner program, MSP and cybersecurity news involves ForgeRock's IPO, Kaseya hiring, ManageEngine, Spanning, Unitrends, Zoho & more. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Top 250 MSSPs for 2021: The newly unveiled list is here.

2. MSP Software – Help Wanted in Canada: Kaseya plans to add 75 new positions in Vancouver, Canada by the end of 2022. You can find and apply for the open Kaseya positions here. Moreover, Kaseya’s backup platforms — Unitrends and Spanning — now have localized data center instances in Quebec and Ontario.

3. IPO – Identity Software: ForgeRock, as expected, has launched an initial public offering. Shares in $FORG surged more than 40 percent on the company’s opening day.

4. Hackers Target ManageEngine Vulnerability: The exploit involves ManageEngine’s ADSelfService Plus, the CISA and FBI warn. ManageEngine, owned by Zoho, has a large following in the MSP market.

5. MSP Acquisitions List: ChannelE2E has now tracked more than 550 technology company mergers and acquisitions in 2021. Many of the deals involve MSPs, IT consulting firms and private equity firms worldwide…

