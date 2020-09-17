5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 17 September 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, September 16, 2020. Sip up.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Top 200 MSSPs 2020: MSSP Alert will unveil the Top 200 MSSPs for 2020 during a webcast today. Can join us live? Register anyway and tune in on-demand at a future date. The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

2. M&A – Collaboration Software: CoreDial has acquired the assets of eZuce, a privately held video collaboration and communications technology vendor based in Stoneham, Massachusetts, with engineering and development teams in Slovakia and Romania. Included in the assets acquired are the products Vibe for cloud-based video collaboration platform; Uniteme for unified communications; and Reachme, a contact center offering. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

3. Recapitalization – Fiber Optic Networks: FiberLight, a fiber infrastructure provider, has recapitalized its business. The move includes $325 million in financing, with clients of Guggenheim Investments.

4. IT Management – ServiceNow Integrations: Multiple IT management and cybersecurity software companies have vowed to support the new ServiceNow Service Graph Connector program. True believers include LogicMonitor, Qualys and SolarWinds,

5. Talent – Cyber Solutions Provider: Exclusive Networks has hired ECS Arrow Electronics veteran Jesper Trolle as CEO. Trolle succeeds Olivier Breittmayer, who becomes a non-executive board member. Trolle will work alongside Breittmayer for the next three months to ensure a smooth transition, the company says.

6. Talent – Tech Apprentices Wanted: Woz Enterprise, a division of Woz U, is seeking apprentices for one of the largest technology apprenticeship programs in the United States, registered and approved by the United States Department of Labor, the company says. Currently, Woz Enterprise is looking for apprentices in software application support and software application testing.

7. Digital Humans: Nearly two thirds of people in leading Western European countries would consider augmenting the human body with technology to improve their lives, mostly to improve health, according to research commissioned by Kaspersky, Reuters reports.

8. Apple Device Support: Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management software supports Apple’s new iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and tvOS 14 releases. Jamf will also support macOS Big Sur when that operating system debuts later this fall.

9. Rebrand – IT Solutions Provider: Gainwell Technologies, backed by private equity firm Veritas Capital, is the new name of the U.S. State & Local Health and Human Services business to be acquired from DXC Technology. Veritas and DXC expect to close the deal on October 1, 2020.

10. Cisco Partner Sales Playbooks: Find details here.

11. Accenture Forms Cloud Group: Accenture has formed the Accenture Cloud First group — essentially harnessing 70,000 employees to accelerate customer transitions to the cloud. Karthik Narain will lead the group. Accenture has vowed to invest $3 billion over the next three years to support the group, though the company didn’t specifically say how the $3 billion will be spent.

12. Cloud Data Management: erwin, a data governance software company, has launched erwin Cloud Catalyst, a suite of cloud migration and data governance software and services. The suite is designed to help organizations “quickly and safely migrate their data from legacy, on-premise databases to the cloud and then govern those data assets throughout their lifecycle,’ erwin says.

13. Desktop Virtualization: Anunta has launched DesktopReady in the U.S. market. The platform is built on Windows Virtual Desktop infrastructure within the Microsoft Azure cloud.

