5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 17 November 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Security: Pax8‘s cloud commerce marketplace now offers the Todyl security plataform to MSPs.

2. MSP Training: The Pax8 Academy is now available to MSPs in Australia and New Zealand.

3. IT Services – Asset Sale: Atos is negotiating to sell its Italian business unit to the Lutech engineering company.

4. AWS Data Security: Laminar‘s Cloud Data Security Platform is now available via the AWS Marketplace. Laminar has also joined the AWS Partner Network.

5. Department of Defense Contract: ThunderCat Technology, a VAR, has earned a nine-figure, multiyear security deal with the U.S. Department of Defense. The deal includes a $67 million purchase order for Palo Alto Networks security capabilities, including an attack surface management solution.

