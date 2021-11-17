5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 17 November 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Growth – Barracuda’s MSP-focused Business: Annual recurring revenue (ARR) for Barracuda MSP’s security solutions grew 37% year-over-year as of September 30, 2021. Also, ARR for Barracuda MSP’s email security solutions grew 73% year-over-year as of September 30, 2021. Barracuda, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, has been building and expanding its MSP-focused technology suite since 2015 or so. Overall revenue and profits from the effort are undisclosed.

2. MSP Experts: N-able has named Charles Mangin as Head Mac Nerd. The N-able Head Nerds work closely with MSPs to help drive business and technology success.

3. SMB Managed Security Services: Swizznet has introduced SwizzStack — a suite of managed IT and security services for small businesses.

4. Research – SMB Cloud Challenges: While 52% of traditional SMBs believe the cloud is critical to their business success, 43% have zero full-time technical staff to manage cloud solutions, according to DigitalOcean research.

5. Research – MSPs and Customer Security: Fully 69% of MSPs believe that security and governance are among the top three IT needs for their customers, according to AvePoint research.

6. Microsoft 365 Subscription Management: HP has launched a subscription management service to help channel partners and SMB customers manage their Microsoft 365 and Office 365 accounts. Translation? HP in some ways may want to compete against cloud distributors and cloud marketplaces designed for MSPs and SMB customers…

7. PC Management Tools – Lenovo: The PC giant has introduced Lenovo Deployment Assistant (LDA) and Lenovo Manageability Commander (LMC). The two solutions “integrate with Microsoft and Intel technology, respectively, to better support in-house IT teams in remotely accessing, managing, and better securing their fleet of Lenovo PCs,” the company said.

8. Telecom Subscription Service: Nokia plans to launch a cloud-based software subscription service targeting telecom companies for providing software around analytics, security and data management, Reuters reported.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Integrations

1. Executive Leadership – Email Security for MSPs: Mailprotector has hired Servosity and Green Cloud Technologies veteran Nathan Ardaiz as VP of sales.

2. Executive Leadership – Unified Communications: Kurmi Software has hired Eric Olson as VP of sales; and Debra Perry as VP of alliances.

3. Partner Program – API Management: Kong Inc. has introduced KongForce, a “second-generation” partner program that now includes more than 200 partners, a tenfold increase since 2019.

