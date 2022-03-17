5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 17 March 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, March 17, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Datto Potentially for Sale?: That’s the speculation.

2. Does Kaseya Own ConnectBooster?: That has been a consistent rumor since late 2021. Here’s Kaseya’s statement.

3. M&A Speculation: Airbus is interested in acquiring Atos — mainly because of the Atos cybersecurity business known as BDS, a report suggests.

4. Funding – SMB Security: Todyl, a channel-friendly security company, has raised a $28 Million in series A funding led by Anthos Capital, with Tech Operators, Blu Ventures, and StoneMill Ventures participating. The Todyl Security platform spans endpoint security (EDR & NGAV), managed eXtended Detection and Response (MXDR) and SIEM capabilities.

5. IT Consulting – Accenture Quarterly Results: Accenture’s revenue was $15 billion in Q2 of fiscal 2022, up 24 percent from the corresponding quarter last year. The global IT consulting company also increased its annual revenue forecast — which represents a bullish signal for cloud-centric IT consulting firms, MSPs and MSSPs. Still, Accenture also expressed some revenue concerns amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

6. Distribution – Network Infrastructure Management: TD Synnex has agreed to distribute ZPE Systems Inc.‘s Intel-based Gen 3 out-of-band serial consoles & modular services router gateways. The goal: Provide end-to-end automation for datacenter & branch edge deployments, the companies indicated.

7. Partner Program: Alteryx, an analytics automation company, has updated its partner program powering.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar