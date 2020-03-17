5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 17 March 2020

Here are five (actually a bit more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Coronavirus & Tech Updates: All of our coverage is here.

2. SMB Economic Impact: As many as 10 million of those workers could see some impact to their paychecks — either layoffs, furloughs, fewer hours or wage cuts, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, according to CNN Business.

3. M&A: Alfresco Software, an open source content services provider, has acquired Technology Services Group (TSG), a Chicago based Enterprise Content Management software and services firm.

4. M&A – MSP & Microsoft Azure: Managed service player IT Lab has acquired Microsoft Azure partner Sol-Tec.

5. Talent – MSP: ConvergeOne, a global IT services provider of collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, has hired Fiserv veteran Gabrielle Lukianchuk as VP of marketing.

6. MSP Cyber Insurance: Kaseya and Cysurance are bundling Kaseya Compliance Manager and Cysurance’s cyber policy underwritten by Chubb. The result: MSPs can address risk mitigation, remediation and reimbursement after a cyber incident, the companies say.

7. Work From Home – Challenges: Apple, Google and peer Silicon Valley companies face multiple challenges with new work-from-home policies that involve top-secret projects and confidential business information, The Wall Street Journal reports.

8. Google G-Suite Issues: Google has warned cloud customers of the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting its support centers, which may result in a reduction of service, IT News reports.

9. Google’s Coronavirus Website: Alphabet’s Google said on Saturday that it was working with the U.S. government to develop a nationwide website that would help Americans with questions about coronavirus symptoms, risk factors and testing, Reuters says. The Google statement emerged roughly one day after President Trump touted Google’s role in a public-private partnership to combat the coronavirus outbreak and spread.

10. Data Protection: FalconStor has announced StorSafe, a persistent data storage container that works with legacy backup and archive software and processes. StorSafe supports portability across any Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) cloud, object storage, and on-premises storage environments, the company says. currently in beta, StorSafe will be generally available in the second half of 2020, FalconStor says.

11. Point of Sale: Amazon is pitching its “go” cashless retail sails technologies to WalMart, Target and others — but so far, big retailers don’t appear interested in Amazon’s technology, The Wall Street Journal says. Among the potential concerns: If or how Amazon will leverage customer data from rival retailers — though Amazon says it has no data collection plans that should concern consumers or rivals.

13. Channel Partners: Windstream Enterprise (WE) has launched a new channel partner portal.

