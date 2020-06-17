5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 17 June 2020

Today's channel partner news involves ASG Africa, BitTitan, MSP Exchange migrations, Cameyo, CommScope, D&H and Cisco, NVCA venture capital inclusion & diversity, Oracle, and more.

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – IT Services: MDS Technologies, a cloud MSP focused on large public enterprises, has acquire Bristol IT Company, which provides IT services for the private SME market. HSBC UK funded the deal.

2. Private Equity Exits: They’ve plummeted, according to McKinsey research.

3. Diversity in Venture Capital: The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) has launched Venture Forward, a non-profit to shape the future of venture capital. Venture Forward will drive the human capital, culture, values — and ultimately promote a strong and inclusive community, the organization says.

4. MSPs – Microsoft Exchange Migrations: BitTitan has unveiled new Hybrid Exchange Management capabilities in its MigrationWiz tool. The capabilities help MSPs to simplify migrations between on-premises Exchange servers and Microsoft 365.

5. Windows Applications for Chrome Enterprise: Parallels and Google are partnering to bring full-featured Windows application support to Chrome Enterprise. Actual delivery is expected sometime this fall.

6. Partnership – Virtual Application Delivery: ASG Africa is ​delivering Cameyo on Microsoft Azure to customers across Africa and the Middle East. Cameyo is a virtual application delivery platform that delivers Windows and internal web applications to any device from the browser without the need for VPNs.

7. Distribution – Cisco Systems: D&H Distributing has added Cisco Systems solutions to the distributor’s Cloud Marketplace. The offerings include Cisco Webex for collaboration; Umbrella layered security solutions; and Stealthwatch cloud-based network visibility and threat detection solutions.

8. Partner Program: Stratus Technologies has unveiled a new Partner Program for Edge Computing solutions.

9. Cloud-Managed Networking: CommScope has announced RUCKUS Cloud, a cloud-based network management for MSPs to maintain wired and wireless networks.

10. Oracle Financial Results: Details are here.

