5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 17 July 2020

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Business Valuation Tool: How much is your startup business worth? This new business valuation tool may help you find the answer…

2. Monitoring – Internal Applications: Datadog has launched Private Locations for Synthetic Monitoring. The new capability enables DevOps teams to monitor internal applications that are not accessible from the public Internet.

3. Monitoring – IT Infrastructure: LogicMonitor has enhanced its LM Intelligence AIOps early warning system to support seasonality and rate of change variables.

4. Distribution – Talent: Tech Data has named John O’Shea as president of the Americas. He succeeds Joe Quaglia, who has retired from the distributor. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management recently acquired Tech Data.

5. Distribution – Education Vertical: D&H Distributing has launched an esports certification program in collaboration with the High School Esports League (HSEL), the Varsity Esports Foundation (VEF), the Esports Education Network (EEN), and the Middle School Esports League (MSEL). The program — focused on partners selling into the K-12 space — delivers resources, materials, guidance, and a video-based training curriculum to help partners successfully market esports technology, D&H says.

6. Partner Program – Unified Communications: World Wide Technology has joined the Nectar Services Corp. partner program as a Gold-level partner.

