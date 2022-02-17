5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 17 February 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Axcient, Cisco, Cloudflare, KnowBe4, N-able, NetFortris, New Relic, Rackspace, Salesforce, SolarWinds and more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 17, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Cisco Financial Results: Cisco Systems revenue was $12.7 billion in Q2 of fiscal 2022, up 6 percent from Q2 of fiscal 2021.

2. KnowBe4 Financial Results: KnowBe4 revenue was $69.3 million in Q4 of 2021, up 40.6 percent from Q4 of 2020, the security awareness training and simulated phishing software company said. Also, Bob Reich will succeed Krish Venkataraman as CFO.

3. SolarWinds Financial Results: SolarWinds reported revenue of $186.7 million in Q4 of 2021, up less than 1 percent from Q4 of 2020. Net loss for the quarter was $21.9 million. Related: N-able, which spun off from SolarWinds in 2021, plans to announce Q4 results on February 24, 2022.

4. DNS Filtering for MSPs: N-able has launched DNS Filtering — which allows MSPs to “proactively safeguard themselves and their customers from threats and cyberattacks from within the N-able N-central dashboard,” the company asserted. ChannelE2E is checking to see if N-able developed this technology in-house or through partnership.

5. Partner Program – MSP Data Protection: Axcient has unveiled an enhanced Axcient Partner Program (APP) with Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers that deliver more benefits as partners grow their business with Axcient, the company indicated.

6. Partnership: Rackspace has introduced expert services and managed services for Cloudflare Zero Trust.

7. Infrastructure Monitoring: New Relic has announced general availability of a new infrastructure monitoring experience to empower DevOps, SRE and ITOps teams to “proactively identify and resolve issues in their public, private and hybrid cloud infrastructure,” the company said.

8. Talent – Managed Cloud Communications: NetFortris has named Rich Gavaghen, a telecom veteran with more than 20 years of executive sales experience, as senior VP of sales.

9. Sustainable Cloud Services?: That’s the latest strategy at Salesforce, which claims to have launched a Net Zero Cloud 2.0 global initiative.

