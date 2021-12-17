5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 17 December 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, December 17, 2021. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

1. Integration – MSP Data Protection: MSP360 Managed Backup Service (MBS) 5.4 now supports Wasabi Object Lock immutable storage. The feature further protects “cloud-based backups from the ever-evolving threat landscape that includes ransomware, natural disasters, or accidental human error,” MSP360 asserted.

2. Integration – Microsoft Azure Cloud Cost Management: Apptio is partnering with Microsoft to deploy Apptio’s financial decisioning platform on the Microsoft Cloud to help enterprises migrate and optimize workloads. The solution allows partners and customers to analyze and optimize the costs associated with migrations to Azure. Also, the solution allows partners and customers to optimize their spend on Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and/or Dynamics 365.

3. Partner Program – Hospitality Technology: GoTab , a developer of restaurant commerce technology, has unveiled a Reseller Partner Program.

4. M&A – Public Safety Applications: Motorola Solutions has acquired 911 Datamaster, a Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) data solutions provider. 911 Datamaster’s solutions helps ensure that “emergency calls are accurately located and routed based on the caller’s location, enabling a faster response from first responders,” the seller said. Motorola Solutions, meanwhile, has also acquired various MSSP assets in recent years.

5. 5G Partnership – Verizon and Google: Verizon 5G Edge and Google Distributed Cloud Edge are partnering to ” bring compute and storage services to the network edge to support real-time enterprise applications,” the two companies said. Ericsson will pilot the Verizon-Google 5G solutions at its USA 5G Smart Factory, the companies said.

6. Investigation – Google: California’s civil rights regulator is investigating Google’s treatment of Black female workers following alleged incidents of harassment and discrimination. Source: Reuters, December 17, 2021.

