5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 17 December 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, December 17, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) – More Money: It looks like the Small Business Administration’s PPP program will soon receive more money to assist small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

2. Talent – Ransomware Mitigation: CryptoStopper, a cybersecurity startup backed by MSP and channel industry veterans, has promoted Channel Director Kevin Torner to president. Torner will take on operations and sales responsibilities. CEO Greg Edwards continues to lead the overall company, while focusing on strategic development and funding objectives.

3. Accenture Quarterly Earnings: Accenture revenues were $11.8 billion in Q1 of fiscal 2021, up 4 percent from Q1 of fiscal 2020. The global systems integrator and IT consulting giant raised its business outlook for fiscal 2021, predicting that full-year revenues will grow 4 percent to 6 percent.

4. Data Protection – Upgrade: StorageCraft has launched ShadowProtect SPX 7, an update to the company’s flagship data recovery software for SMB partners and customers. ShadowProtect SPX 7 “delivers enhanced data security, scalability, and performance, including support for new versions of Linux OS, full support for Windows Resilient File System (ReFS), GPT support, and workflow i

5. Data Protection – Ransomware Mitigation: Clumio, which develops SaaS-based enterprise backup, has announced Clumio RansomProtect, an air-gapped ransomware protection, with 30-day retention for VMware / VMware Cloud on AWS, Amazon Web Services (EC2/RDS/EBS), and Microsoft M365 data, the company says.

6. Desktop as a Service (DaaS): Anunta has launched DesktopReady in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. DesktopReady is a fully-managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) with built-in automation and monitoring for SMBs.

7. Ransomware as a Service: Sophos describes SystemBC’s remote access tool for launching ransomware attacks…

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partnership – 5G Networks: IBM and Samsung are partnering to explore new 5G, edge and hybrid cloud solutions.

2. Partner Program – Business Software: Sage has unveiled the Sage Partner Cloud Program in the U.S. and Canada. The program enables partners to deploy and customize their customers’ Sage 100 and Sage 300 products online, which “supports them on their journey to the cloud, at a pace that suits them and their business,” the software company says.

3. Partnership – Cloud Storage: Datadobi and Wasabi have announced a Technology Alliance Partnership, under which DobiMigrate and DobiProtect have been tested and validated to integrate with Wasabi hot cloud storage. The new joint offering “provides channel solutions providers and end clients with an enterprise-class solution for migrating unstructured data from anywhere to Wasabi hot cloud storage, as well as enhanced protection against accidents, ransomware, and other cyberthreats — at a total storage cost that is as much as 80% less than competitors,” the companies claim.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar