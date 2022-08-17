5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 17 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Typically every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – Data Protection Partner Program: MSP360 has expanded and refreshed its Advantage Partner Program.

2. IT Monitoring – Microsoft Cloud: Datadog is expanding its monitoring for Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft Azure database platforms.

3. MSP Partner Program – Network Security: Backbox has launched a partner program for MSPs and MSSPs. At the same time, the company has hired Josh Stephens as chief strategy officer and Gautam Shankar as VP of MSP sales.

4. MSP Partnership – Passwordless: Simeio, a global MSP focused on identity and access management in the cybersecurity industry, has embraced the 1Kosmos BlockID platform.

5. Avaya Lender Concerns: A group of Avaya debt holders hired advisers to help navigate negotiations with the company after a rapid earnings decline, Bloomberg reported. The advisers include Centerview and Alvarez, the report said. Avaya has until February 15, 2023, to file its latest form 10-Q and regain compliance with NYSE listing standards. Avaya hasn’t filed the 10-Q yet because the company is investigating recent financial weakness in the business.

6. Partnership – Strategic Consulting and IT Services: Ernst & Young (EY) and Kyndryl have partnered to align their consulting and IT services expertise. The relationship will help customers to “navigate complex digital transformations from design and implementation to ongoing operations,” the two companies said.

7. Partner Program: Deep Instinct has launched a new Stratosphere Program for MSSPs. The multi-tenant security platform is backed by:

License options for all product features. Customers can be billed either monthly or annually on the base rate of a single, all-inclusive price per seat.

An assigned technical expert from Deep Instinct.

Customer leads from Deep Instinct, and the opportunity to earn MDF (market development fund) rebates.

8. Partnership – Transportation Security: Clavister and Irdeto are partnering to integrate their firewall and asset protection capabilities. The collaboration will “enable end-customers to monitor and manage their connected fleet securely and remotely while delivering world-class digital customer experiences,” the companies asserted.

9. Partnership – Microsoft MSSP Ecosystem: Endpoint management software provider Tanium has is joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and MSSPs that have “integrated their solutions with Microsoft security technology to help customers better defend themselves against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” the companies said.

10. Partner Program – Penetration Testing and Attack Surface Management: NetSPI has launched the NetSPI Partner Program.

11. Partnership – Brand Protection: Allure Security will integrate unique image checking technology developed by cybersecurity research lab and incubator CTM Insights. The goal: Find more fake websites, social media accounts and mobile apps to mitigate cyber fraud.

12. Remote IT Support: GoTo Connect now supports remote help desk support functions. End users can now submit a ticket from within the GoTo app – enabling a consolidated view designed to help accelerate resolution time for IT administrators, the company said.

13. Hack for Peace: The multi-day event, set for October 21-23, will promote technology products and solutions that can “help solve the problems associated with the risks of war.”

B. Annual Channel Partner Conferences and MSP Summits