5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 17 April 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, April 17, 2020.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

1. SBA PPP Loan Alternatives: Our updated list of options is here.

2. Rackspace IPO Rumors: They’re back…

3. CDW Cash Flow, Acquisition Rumors: CDW says it has ample cash flow and financial resources to survive the coronavirus pandemic. One tipster even claims CDW may be negotiating to acquire Optiv — the major security integrator and Top 200 MSSP owned by private equity firm KKR. We don’t know if the M&A rumor is true. If you’d care to confirm it please email me.

4. MSP Day: CompTIA and Barracuda MSP will be celebrating MSP Day on May 21. The effort includes this MSP survey, which is open to partners worldwide.

5. Remote IT Support: LogMeIn has unveiled Rescue Live Lens — a virtual approach to on-site IT support. logmeinrescue.com/livelens .

6. AI Regulations: According to the European Union, AI regulations should be based on these five primary requirements:

7. Distribution – Microsoft Cloud: ScanSource has launched Microsoft’s full portfolio of cloud software solutions to its North American channel partners. ScanSource partners can sell licenses for Microsoft 365, Office 365, Azure and Dynamics 365.

8. Funding – Storage: VAST Data has confirmed $100 million in Series C funding, led by Next47, at a valuation of $1.2B — a near-tripling since the company’s launch in February 2019, the company says.

