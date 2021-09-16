5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 16 September 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, September 16, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Top 250 MSSPs for 2021: See the list unveiling and associated research results today.

2. Managed IT Services Contract: Global IT consulting firm Wipro has won a multi-year managed services and cybersecurity contract with Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a converged communications solutions provider in Malaysia. The deal spans managed hybrid infrastructure, application maintenance, application development and testing services, and cybersecurity. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

3. Cisco Systems – Subscription Software Focus: Cisco’s subscription software revenues have been rising at a 23 percent compound annual growth rate, CEO Chuck Robbins said during the Cisco Investor Day.

4. Talent – Microsoft Cybersecurity Executive: Microsoft has hired former Amazon Web Services (AWS) executive Charlie Bell as executive vice president of cybersecurity operations (CyberOps), reporting directly to CEO Satya Nadella. Bell described his career move to Microsoft in a LinkedIn post.

5. Research – SaaS Sprawl: Productiv’s SaaS sprawl research findings are now available.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances & Distribution

1. Talent – Channel Sales Manager: Internet phone service provider Ooma has named Cary Bush as a channel sales manager.

2. Box Emerging Partners Program: The new Box Emerging Partners Program is designed to support “high-growth, enterprise software companies.” Initial partners include Airtable, Coda, Hyperscience, Tray.io and Unqork. The Emerging Partner Program is by invitation only. Box plans to “add a new class of leading companies to the program next year.” Those interested in applying for the program can send email to techpartnerprogram@box.com.

3. SecureLink Partner Program: SecureLink , which develops a VPN alternative, continues to expand its PartnerLink partner program. Key partners include Cavalry Solutions, Cyber Distribution, and SkyHelm. The ecosystem now spans 38 partners globally, SecureLink says.

4. Partnership – Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): LOGIX Fiber Networks is partnering with Versa Networks to offer SD-WAN and SASE solutions to end-customers.

5. Partnership – Zero Trust and Operational Technology: Mission Secure and XONA are partnering to offer “more holistic operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions across multiple sectors.”

6. Cybersecurity Training, Education and Skill Development: SANS Institute has launched New2Cyber, a “new curriculum proven to help non-technical professionals enter the cybersecurity field.”

