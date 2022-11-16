5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 16 November 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. EDR Security for MSPs: Datto, owned by Kaseya, has launched an EDR (endpoint detection and response) solution for MSPs.

2. Partnership – MDR: ePlus Technology will begin offering Deepwatch’s MDR and related services to end-customers. The lineup of options also includes managed XDR, EDR, vulnerability management and firewall management.

3. Google Layoffs?: Activist investor TCI Fund Management is calling on Google parent Alphabet to cut salary expenses and headcount, CNBC reported.

4. Layoffs In Context: Big tech’s layoff wave is an outlier in a still-robust job market, according to Bloomberg.

5. AWS Expansion – Spain: AWS plans to invest $2.6 billion in Spain over the coming 10 years, supporting 1,300 full-time jobs in the country, Reuters reported. The upbeat statements arrive amid rumored Amazon layoffs that could impact 10,000 employees worldwide.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences