5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 16 November 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Citrix Layoffs, Company Sale?: The Citrix job cuts come amid speculation that Citrix could be acquired.

2. Investment & IPO – UCaaS: NEC plans to pump $40 million into Intermedia, amid Intermedia’s updated IPO plan.

3. Funding – RPA Automation: Mimica, which automates RPA projects, has raised $6 million in Series A funding. RPA is short for Robotic Process Automation.

4. Small Business Credit Program: The U.S. Department of the Treasury has introduced capital program implementation guidance for the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Program. The updated program will provide a combined $10 billion to states, the District of Columbia, territories, and Tribal governments to “empower small businesses to access capital needed to invest in job-creating opportunities as the country emerges from the pandemic.”

5. MSP – Rackspace Quarterly Results: The multi-cloud MSP announced Q3 2021 financial results. Key metrics to know include:

Revenue of $763 million, up 12 percent compared to $682 million in Q3 of 2020.

Net loss of $35 million, compared to a net loss of $101 million in Q3 of 2020.

The results, which generally beat Wall Street’s expectations, arrive roughly four months after Rackspace announced layoffs amid a growing offshore IT support strategy.

6. MSPs – SaaS Application Security for Microsoft 365: Augmentt has enhanced its SaaS application management platform to help MSPs further secure Microsoft 365.

7. Executive Leadership – Cloud Directory Services: JumpCloud has hired Splunk veteran Scott Engstrom as senior vice president of engineering.

8. Partner Program – Low Code Software: WEBCON, a low-code platform provider for building and managing business process solutions, has launched a channel partner program in North America.

9. Research – Are IT Leaders Overconfident?: This research from Syntax reveals that IT leaders may be overconfident on multiple fronts — including innovation and security…

