5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 16 March 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Partnership Update – Cisco and NetApp: NetApp and Cisco have introduced FlexPod XCS, providing “one automated platform for modern applications, data and hybrid cloud services,” the two companies asserted.

2. Partnership – ITSM and Oracle Cloud: BMC has selected Oracle Exadata Cloud Service running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to power its BMC Helix platform for IT service management (ITSM) software.

3. Partnership – Google Cloud and VMware: Through an expanded relationship, customers can now use the VMware Cloud Universal program to leverage the Google Cloud VMware Engine. Still, it feels like Amazon Web Services remains VMware’s preferred cloud partner. The evidence: VMware Cloud on AWS typically generates most of the cloud partner sound bites during VMware earnings calls.

4. Partnership : Nerdio and IGEL are partnering to promote desktop as a service (DaaS) for MSPs in the Azure cloud.

5. Partnership: Keep an eye on this relationship involving LimaCharlie and SOC Prime.

6. Funding – Cloud Management Software: Sedai has raised $15 million in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners with participation from Sierra Ventures and Uncorrelated Ventures.

7. SaaS Management – Executive Leadership: Zylo, which develops a SaaS Management and Optimization platform, has hired Courtney Shaffer Lovold as senior vice president of sales.

8. Talent: West Monroe announced the following executive promotions:

Chicago: Brad Haller – Senior Partner – Mergers & Acquisitions at West Monroe

Los Angeles: Christina Powers – Managing Director – Technology at West Monroe

New York: Peter Kahn – Senior Partner – Mergers & Acquisitions at West Monroe

San Francisco: Rich Snipes – Managing Director – Technology at West Monroe

Seattle: Jeremy Bruck – Managing Director – Mergers & Acquisitions at West Monroe

Seattle: Jon Magin – Managing Director – Mergers & Acquisitions at West Monroe

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar