5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Tuesday 16 March 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. IT Nation Conference Dates Confirmed: ConnectWise has confirmed the following IT Nation conference dates and locations. The events are designed for MSPs and technology solutions providers (TSPs)

2. All MSP & Channel Partner Annual Conferences: See the ChannelE2E Worldwide Event Calendar for all annual events focused on MSPs, IT solutions providers, ITSPs, VARs and more.

3. M&A – PSA Software Acquired: Private equity firm Accel-KKR has acquired Kimble Applications, a provider of cloud-based professional services automation (PSA) software that runs on the Salesforce platform.

4. Funding – SaaS Monitoring for MSPs: SaaS Alerts has raised early stage funding from multiple MSP industry pioneers, including Gary Pica and David Bellini. Complete details are here.

5. Directory Services & IT Management – Apple Macs: JumpCloud‘s cloud directory platform, now supports “Zero Touch” directory services and associated administration capabilities for Apple Macintoshes. The result: IT teams gain ability to get employees up and running upon first login to a new Mac that has never been physically touched by the IT administrator. JumpCloud says.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Channel Chief – Networking: Fusion Connect has hired Rick Ribas as senior VP of channels and alliances.

2. Managed SAP Services: Navisite has been re-certified as an SAP-certified service provider of managed services in four areas:

SAP HANA operations

SAP S/4HANA solutions operations

SAP Business Suite solutions operations, and

hosting operations.

For more information on Navisite’s SAP solutions and services, visit www.navisite.com/sap-services.

3. Partnership – IT Monitoring: Netreo is partnering with Serviceberry, a Mumbai-based company specializing in IT services in the areas of ITSM, ITOM, CSM and hybrid cloud management since 2008. The partnership strengthens Netreo’s presence in India with an established channel partner in the region.

4. Microsoft Teams & Contact Centers: 8×8 has released 8×8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, which is certified to integrate with Microsoft Teams. The 8×8 cloud contact center and communications product delivers an “easy-to-administer, integrated customer engagement and global telephony direct routing solution that allows employees and contact center agents to interact with customers from any Teams endpoint,” the company says.

