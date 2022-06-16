5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 16 June 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Copado, Everything Blockchain, Hunters, SAP, ServiceNow, SMX, Snowflake, Splunk, Varonis Systems, Zift Solutions & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, June 16, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Microsoft Azure – MSP Partner: SMX has retained Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status for the fourth year running.

2. Splunk Partner Program:Various partner program enhancements are described here.

3. Azure Data Protection: AvePoint, a SaaS and data management platform provider, has launched data recovery capabilities for Microsoft Azure.

4. Cloud Data Security: Hunters has launched Hunters Security ETL for Snowflake. The new product provides a l”ightweight, managed Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) solution to unify IT and security data spread across siloed tools and to enable a streamlined transition of data from traditional SIEM tools to Snowflake Data Lake,” the company indicated.

5. AWS – Data Security: Varonis Systems has launched new “security and boost data visibility in Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3).”

6. ServiceNow Partner: Copado has launched continuous testing applications across SAP and ServiceNow platforms.

7. Partner Program: Everything Blockchain has launched a channel program to deliver EB Control, a data protection solution for SMBs that need to “confidently share proprietary and sensitive information.”

8. Partner Relationship Management (PRM): Zift Solutions is collaborating with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to offer an “integrated technology solution for partner programs.

