5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 16 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Managed Services – Data Quality: Rackspace Technology has launched Rackspace DataOps. The managed service seeks to “accelerate the delivery of trusted, high-quality data to business leaders, data scientists, employees, partners, and applications,” Rackspace says.

2. Apple Device Management: Jamf has updated its Apple Enterprise Management software platform for macOS and iOS devices. The enhancements include:

Jamf Unlock, which allows a user to passwordlessly authenticate and access their Mac, using Face ID biometrics on their iPhone.

Jamf Protect, a threat prevention offering, now has integrations with Microsoft Azure Sentinel and AWS S3, and role-based access control.

Jamf Compliance Reporter, an auditing and compliance solution for macOS that monitors endpoint security settings against common OS hardening benchmarks.

3. Oracle Quarterly Financial Results: Oracle on June 15, 2021, forecast current-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, as the business software maker ramps up investments in its cloud computing business, Reuters reports. Still, Oracle’s most recent quarterly results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations. For the three months ended May 31, 2021, Oracle said:

Total revenue was $11.2 billion, up 8 percent from the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Net income was $4 billion, up 29 percent from the corresponding quarter in 2020.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Executive Leadership – Service Providers: PlanetOne has named Karie Atwood as VP of supplier management. Atwood sets the strategy for engaging with PlanetOne’s 300+ carriers, service providers and equipment suppliers. She also runs PlanetOne’s Preferred Provider Program, which grew 30% in 2020 vs. 2019.

2. Distribution – MSP Password Management: D&H Distributing offers Password Boss password management solutions to MSPs.

3. MSP – Splunk Partner: ORock Technologies, a hybrid cloud service provider focused on the government market, has become a Splunk Managed Services Provider (MSP). The ORock-Splunk relationship will “empower organizations to gain real-time security, operational intelligence and cost management insights across their applications hosted in ORock’s open source cloud environment,” the companies say.

4. MSP and Consulting – SAP for AWS: Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have inked a strategic alliance. Among the focus areas: LTI will focus on SAP application workloads, data analytics, and Internet of things (IoT) opportunities.

5. Investment – Video Conferencing: Poly has invested $4 million in CLIPr, a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform. CLIPr uses AI and machine learning to index video content to help people save time and reduce video fatigue, the startup says.

6. Partner Program – Payment Security: Outseer, the payment authentication and account monitoring solutions spin-off from RSA Security, has launched Outseer Beyond — a new partner program for complementary providers of payments authentication and fraud prevention technologies.

7. Partner Program – Identity and Access Management: Ping Identity has launched a Sales Certification Program within the company’s channel partner program.

8. Partner Program – Inter-company Financial Management: FourQ has launched a global partner program for technology providers, consulting firms, and professional services firms. The partner program “will promote and develop joint best-in-class inter-company solutions in areas of tax, billing, vendor payments, and financial transformation,” FourQ says.

