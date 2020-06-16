5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 16 June 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Cisco Managed Security Services Guidance: Cisco is hosting a series of managed security services education sessions.

2. Talent – Cisco Systems: The networking giant has hired Box veteran Jeetu Patel as senior VP and GM of the newly-formed Security and Applications business group. Patel will join Cisco on August 3, 2020. Jeetu will lead the company’s efforts across Collaboration, Security and Applications, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins disclosed.

3. SD-WAN Monitoring: LogicMonitor has achieved Cisco Compatible status for its Cisco SD-WAN integration.

4. Partnership – IT Management: Whitlock Infrastructure Solutions, a VAR focused on service and operations management, has partnered with Netreo, a provider of IT infrastructure management and monitoring tools. The relationship reinforces Netreo’s growing focus on the IT channel. Netreo acquired CloudMonix, a provider of cloud monitoring software, earlier this year.

5. Patch Management: Pulseway, a provider of remote monitoring and management (RMM) software, has launched Pulseway Patch, a stand-alone patch management product. The move allows MSPs to leverage Pulseway Patch even if they aren’t running Pulseway’s RMM software. Patch was previously only available with Pulseway’s RMM platform.

6. MSP Chat Software: Driven by MSP feedback, multiple Syncro Chat updates have surfaced. Syncro develops a cloud-based MSP software platform that spans RMM (remote monitoring and management), professional services automation (PSA) and more.

7. Remote Control – Integration: TeamViewer has announced a new integration with the EloView SaaS platform for device management, enabling users to remotely control Elo-based digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and self-service devices.

8. Data Protection: Acronis is expanding the reach of Acronis Cyber Protect – which integrates data protection, cybersecurity, and endpoint management. Previously released as a cloud offering through service providers, Acronis Cyber Protect is now available as a beta to deploy on-premises.

9. Data protection – Wasabi and Veeam: Wasabi, a hot cloud storage company, has announced verified interoperability with Veeam Backup & Replication v10. Together, Wasabi and Veeam provide low-cost data protection with high-capacity scalability and performance, the two software companies say.

10. Analytics, AI and Cloud Services: Microsoft Azure has emerged as the preferred cloud provider for SAS Cloud — a family of AI and analytics software.

11. Cloud Distribution: Salesforce Essentials, a small business CRM solution, will soon be available on Ingram Micro Cloud.

12. Partnership – Physical Security: Technology brokerage firm TBI now supports physical security as a service (PSaaS) provider YourSix. The relationship enables partners to sell solutions that converge video surveillance, access control, audio technologies and video monitoring, TBI says.

13. UCaaS – Canada: For Canadian customers, NEC has announced general availability of NEC UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT, a unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solution, and NEC UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE, a contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution for businesses of all sizes. The UCaaS services are based on a relationship with Intermedia.

