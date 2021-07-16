5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 16 July 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Forescout, HPE, Intuit Quickbooks Card Reader vs Square, Sercompe, ServiceNow, Synnex, Tech Data, Zettaset & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, July 16, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Tech Data CFO Retiring: Tech Data CFO Chuck Dannewitz is retiring amid Tech Data’s merger with Synnex, a report from Tampa Bay Business Journal says.

2. Distribution: Synnex has agreed to distribute Zettaset’s XCrypt Encryption solutions and the Zettaset Encryption Management Console to resellers across the United States and Canada.

3. Partner Program: Forescout has evolved and enhanced its partner program and channel team in multiple ways, according to VP of Worldwide Channel Sales Keith Weatherford.

4. Partnership – MSP and Cloud Infrastructure: Sercompe, an MSP and data center infrastructure reseller in Brazil, has selected HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to power its portfolio of cloud solutions. The effort involves HPE Nimble Storage solutions, the hardware giant said.

5. ServiceNow Updates: ServiceNow has updated its Workplace Service Delivery solution to “support employees and facilities teams in an increasingly hybrid work environment that demands flexible, agile workplace service management applications,” the IT service management (ITSM) software company says.

6. Small Business and Mobile Payments: Intuit QuickBooks is introducing QuickBooks Card Reader, a payments device designed for small business owners. The move essentially positions Intuit QuickBooks vs. Square.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar