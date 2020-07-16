5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 16 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, July 16, 2020. Sip up.

Every business morning.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Teamviewer: This sounds strategic…

2. M&A – Microsoft: The company has completed its Metaswitch acquisition .

3. M&A Funding – IT Services: T3 Communications, a subsidiary of Digerati Technologies, has selected a financial partner to fund the company’s previously announced acquisition of Nexogy, Inc., its fourth target acquisition, and its next series of acquisitions. T3 has negotiated and executed a long form term sheet with principal terms on a $20 million senior secured multi-draw credit facility, the companies say. The combined business (T3, Nexogy and a fourth acquisition) will serve over 2,600 business customers and approximately 28,000 users while generating over $14 Million in annual revenue with improved EBITDA resulting from cost synergies and consolidation savings, the companies say.

4. Talent – Cloud MSP: Former Cloud Sherpas CEO David Northington has joined the Lemongrass Consulting board of directors. Lemongrass specializes is a professional and managed service provider (MSP) of SAP enterprise applications running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

5. Integration – Cisco Meraki: Phunware’s pandemic response solutions for healthcare organizations and city officials is now available in the Cisco Meraki Marketplace.

6. Talent – Data Protection: Arcserve has named Ivan Pittaluga as CTO. Arcserve offers backup and disaster recovery (BDR), continuous availability, migration, and archiving solutions.

7. Talent – Communication Services: VoIP and UCaaS provider Cytracom has hired Intrado and AT&T veteran Meredith Caram as VP of sales.

8. Talent – IT Hall of Fame: Synnex executive Bob Stegner is the newest member of the IT Hall of Fame.

9. Managed Services: Lightstream of Salt Lake City, Utah has launched Lightstream Network Managed Services (NMS). The customizable managed-services solution helps organizations of all sizes to better manage risk by improving their network’s availability, efficiency and technology implementation as well as addressing overspending, Lightstream asserts.

B. Channel Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partner Program – RMM Software: NinjaRMM has launched a reseller program to promote its remote monitoring and management (RMM) software into end-customer accounts. The move could lead to more “co-managed” opportunities for MSPs. ChannelE2E will provide more analysis soon.

2. Talent – Lenovo Global Data Ccnter Channel Chief: Lenovo Data Center Group Global Channel Chief Nicole Roskill has exited the hardware company, CRN reports. José Luis Fernandez, president and general manager of Lenovo’s Data Center Group in Latin America and the Caribbean, will take on Roskill’s responsibilities, the report said.

3. Partner – Cisco Systems: Granite Telecommunications, a $1.5 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, has become a Cisco Premier Certified Partner.

4. VMware Cloud on AWS: Lots of MSP-related updates are here.

5. MSPs and Microsoft 365 Management: Navisite has transitioned 70,000 Microsoft 365 small business users to Intermedia. Financial terms of the transition were not disclosed.

6. Cloud Distribution – Breach Attack Simulation (BAS): Pax8 has agreed to distribute Cymulate to North American partners.

7. Cloud Distribution – Email Signature Management: Sherweb has agreed to offer Letsignit, a business email signature management platform, to MSP partners.

8. Distribution – Wireless Networks: Norway’s Emcom AS has agreed to distribute Rajant‘s Kinetic Mesh wireless networks.

