5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 16 February 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Partnership – Ingram Micro Cloud and Google Cloud Platform (GCP): Ingram Micro Cloud is now offer Google Cloud Platform (GCP) under its infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) portfolio to its reseller network in the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Canada.

2. Distribution: TD Synnex has agreed to distribute Claroty, a provider of cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments.

3. Partner Program – Schedule Analytics Software: SmartPM Technologies has launched a Consulting Partner Program. With benefits and resources designed to bring more value to its growing partner-based ecosystem, the program will drive new business opportunities, deeper engagement with clients, and increased profit for partners.

4. Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Red Canary has added threat investigation and Active Remediation capabilities to help customers investigate, triage, and respond to threats, the company said.

5. Partnership – Risk Management: BlueStone Advisors and ICE Cybersecurity have partnered to help organizations better understand, quantify, and mitigate cyber risk rapidly.

6. Multi-Cloud Services: Nutanix has simplified its product portfolio to focus on Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI), Nutanix Cloud Manager (NCM), Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS), Nutanix Database Service (NDB), Nutanix End User Computing Solutions.

