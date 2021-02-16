5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Tuesday 16 February 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. ConnectWise IT Nation Dates: ConnectWise has confirmed the IT Nation Connect conference dates for November 2021.

2. Talent – Distribution and Cybersecurity: Ingram Micro has named Rod Lazarus as general manager for cybersecurity.

3. Talent – Database Management Expert: SolarWinds has introduced Kevin Kline as the newest member of the company’s Head Geek team, deepening its bench of database and Microsoft data platform expertise, the company says.

4. IT Consulting – Financial Results: Crayon Group‘s Q4 earnings revealed a 27 percent increase in gross profit, and revenue growth of 33 percent.

5. Private Equity and IT Services: Here are the trends, as outlined by The Wall Street Journal.

6. Private Equity – Software Fund: Insight Partners, soon plans to pitch its next flagship fund with a goal of at least $12 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports. Insight Partners’ current investments include CoreView, Kaseya, OwnBackup and Veeam, among many others.

7. For Sale – Financial Services Software: Calypso Technology appears to be up for sale…

8. COVID-19 Vaccine – Microsoft Portal Problems: Five weeks of stumbles by Microsoft on New Jersey’s COVID-19 vaccine-booking software have left the state pushing for daily fixes on almost every part of the system and doubting it will ever operate as intended, according to members of Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, The Seattle Times reports.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Talent – Channel Chief: Bamboo Systems has hired Andy Hill as VP of sales to drive the company’s worldwide partner ecosystem and customer adoption.

2. Partner Program – Spending Management: Teampay , a provider of spend management software, has launched a partner program.

3. Partnership – Storage: Komprise and Pure Storage have partnered to provide Komprise Asynchronous Replication to deliver reliable data replication for Pure FlashArray file customers, the companies say.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar