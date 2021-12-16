5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 16 December 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Accenture, Clearview AI, CNIL, Cockroach Labs, Condatis, Glasswall, ITC Secure, Splunk, Tech Data, Zscaler and more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, December 16, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. Accenture Quarterly Results: The global IT consulting firm announced Q1 results for fiscal 2022. Key metrics include:

Revenue of $15 billion, up 27% from Q1 of fiscal 2021.

Net income of $1.8 billion, up 12% from Q1 of fiscal 2021.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet pointed to momentum across the digital, cloud and security fronts. The company added 50,000 people to its workforce during the quarter, and now employees 674,000 people. The new additions include organic hires as well as employees who joined through numerous Accenture acquisitions.

2. Distribution – India: Tech Data India partners can now purchase security solutions and services via the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform.

3. Partnership – Identity and Access Management (IAM): ITC Secure and Condatis have partnered to focus on managed IAM security services.

4. Partner Program – File-based Security: Glasswall has launched a Premier Partner Program for distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs) and system integrators (SIs).

5. Funding – Cloud SQL Databases: Cockroach Labs has raised $278 million in Series F funding at a $5 billion valuation. The investment round was led by Greenoaks with participation from Altimeter, BOND, Benchmark, Coatue, FirstMark, GV, Index Ventures, J.P. Morgan, Lone Pine Capital, Redpoint Ventures, and Tiger Global.

6. AI Facial Recognition and Privacy: France’s data privacy watchdog CNIL has ordered Clearview AI, a facial recognition company that has collected 10 billion images worldwide, to stop amassing and using data from people based in the country, according to Reuters. See our complete AI and facial recognition privacy coverage here.

7. Splunk – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI): Splunk has released its 2021 Global Impact Report, which details the company’s approach to such issues as social impact; ethical and inclusive growth; data responsibility; and environmental sustainability. See ChannelE2E’s complete DEI coverage here.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar