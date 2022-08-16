5 Channel Partner and MSP Market News Updates: 16 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Potential M&A – Private Equity and Security: Thoma Bravo is mulling a bid to acquire Darktrace, a cybersecurity software provider, MSSP Alert reported.

2. MSP Software – Microsoft 365 Management: N-able has launched N-able Cloud User Hub, which allows MSPs to manage Microsoft 365 and Azure tenants, users and licenses from a single dashboard. The launch follows N-able’s Spinpanel acquisition of July 2022.

3. MSP Software – Sales Quoting and Proposals: Zomentum has added Auto-update Pricing and reusable Order Forms to its Zomentum Grow sales acceleration application for partners. The upgrades enable MSPs to “create competitive and profitable quotes time after time,” Zomentum asserted.

4. MSP Software – Mac Management Investment: Growth equity firm PSG has invested in Addigy, a provider of Apple Mac device management software for MSPs and IT teams.

5. Investment – Private Equity and Value-Added Distributor: Crestview Partners has invested in Digicomm International, a Colorado-based value-added broadband distributor and reseller that supports telecommunication providers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Digicomm is now hunting for potential acquisitions.

6. Distribution – Email Security: Distology has agreed to distribute Ironscales‘ email security software to partners in the UK and EMEA.

