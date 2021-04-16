5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 16 April 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, April 16, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Tech Investments – Thoma Bravo Growth Fund: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is raising about $3 billion for its first growth fund. The fund will be designed to acquire minority positions in private and publicly traded companies, The Wall Street Journal reports. Thoma Bravo already owns majority and/or minority stakes in such MSP-focused technology companies as Barracuda Networks, ConnectWise, SolarWinds and Sophos, among others.

2. MSPs – Cloud Storage Management: Wasabi has announced Account Control Manager, a centralized management solution for its channel partners. MSPs and Wasabi resellers can automate cloud storage account creation, management, and user billing through the centralized management interface, Wasabi says.

3. MSPs – Infrastructure Monitoring: LogicMonitor has added 11 new partners to the LogicMonitor Partner Network. Eight of the 11 partners are located in Europe.

4. Managed Print Services: MPS Monitor, which develops a cloud-based remote monitoring and management (RMM) software platform for printers and multifunctional devices, grew revenue 40 percent in 202. Actual revenue figures were were not disclosed. The Milan, Italy-based company’s platform manages more than 900,000 printing devices worldwide, MPS Monitor says.

5. Partner – SAP on Microsoft Azure Migrations: Microsoft has selected Protera as a Preferred Partner for SAP on Azure Migrations. Protera develops FlexBridge, a migration and management platform that more rapidly moves customers to Azure. Protera is a global SAP partner certified in Hosting, Cloud, Application Management, Global Outsourcing, and SAP HANA Operations Services.

6. Partner Program – Risk Management: Code42 has unveiled the Accelerate channel partner program. Faraz Siraj, VP of channel sales at Code42, is leading the effort.

7. Partnership – Video Meetings: Atos and RingCentral have launched Unify Video by RingCentral in Europe. A standalone video with team messaging product, Unify Video is designed to “enhance online meetings and enable people to work smarter and communicate and collaborate from anywhere,” the companies say.

8. Distribution – Rugged Mobile Devices: Synnex has agreed to distribute Sonim Technologies RS60 and RS80 rugged SmartScanners and XP8 ultra-rugged smartphone across North America.

9. AI Solutions: Lenovo outlines its AI (artificial intelligence) solutions push here.

