5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 16 April 2020

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A – IT Services: Spirit Telecom has tapped into more than $10 million of fresh financing as it works to buy two companies amid the coronavirus pandemic, ARN reports.

2. Funding – Cloud Services Automation: Alluxio , a developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, has extended its Series B financing to $15.5 million, co-led by new investor Volcanics Ventures and existing investor a16z , with participation from technology entrepreneurs Isilon Founder Sujal Patel and YY Founding CTO Tony Zhao, and existing investor Seven Seas Partners. This brings the total amount of funding raised to date to $23 million.

3. Talent – Cloud Management Part One: CloudBolt Software has named Jeff Kukowski as its CEO.

4. Talent – Cloud Management Part Two: SkyKick has promoted European General Manager Kathryn Saducas to Global Vice President, MSP Sales. SkyKick says it supports 25,000 MSP.

5. Partner Program – Customer Experience: ActiveCampaign has launched an expanded Agency partner program for more than 6,000 partners globally.

6. Data Protection – Discounts: Unitrends, a Kaseya company, is offering several discount programs to assist partners and customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The offerings include:

Free backup hardware to reduce out of pocket expense.

50% off direct-to-cloud backup to protect the remote workforce even via WiFi.

50% off Office 365 backup, along with built-in Dark Web Monitoring.

