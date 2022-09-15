5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 15 September 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Adobe buys Figma; CyberCube; EXL; Harness; NinjaOne; Salesforce Slack Partner Solutions; Xtype for ServiceNow; and more. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – Executive Leadership: NinjaOne , a unified IT management platform for MSPs and IT departments, has hired Rubrik, MuleSoft and Splunk veteran Shay Mowlem as chief marketing and strategy officer. Mowlem oversees NinjaOne’s global marketing functions and the company’s product-led growth strategy and strategic partnerships.

2. Funding – ServiceNow App Development: Xtype , a DevOps platform for ServiceNow app development, has raised $5.8 million in seed funding led by Columbia Capital with participation from Inner Loop Capital and SaaS Ventures.

3. Partner Program – MSPs and Cloud Cost Management: Harness has launched the Harness Global Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program. The new program enables organizations working with MSPs to manage their cloud spend, consumption and resources using the Harness Cloud Cost Management module with the support, services and training of their MSP of choice, the companies said.

4. Slack Partner Program: Slack and Salesforce have launched Slack Partner Industry Solutions with global consulting partners. Solutions are available from such firms as Accenture, Atrium, Capgemini, Deloitte, Globant, IBM, KPMG, NeuraFlash, PwC, Silverline, and Slalom.

5. Partnership – Cyber Insurance: EXL and CyberCube are jointly developing cyber insurance solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry.

6. Big M&A: Adobe is acquiring Figma, a collaborative design platform, for $20 billion in cash and stock. Adobe’s stock fell about 13% on the news

