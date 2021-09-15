5 Channel Partner Programs and MSP News Updates: 15 September 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Sip up. What’s In Our Daily Brew? Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com. A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News 1. Research – Hyperscale Data Centers:. There are now 659 hyperscale data centers worldwide, more than double the figure since mid-2016, according to Synergy Research Group. Amazon, Microsoft and Google collectively account for over half of the data center footprint. Also, the United States and China represent over half of the major cloud and Internet data center sites, the market research firm says. 2. Financial Services & Cloud Data Management: Snowflake has unveiled the Financial Services Data Cloud. The targeted cloud “unites Snowflake’s industry-tailored platform governance capabilities, Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-critical datasets, to help Financial Services organizations revolutionize how they use data to drive business growth and deliver better customer experiences,” the company asserts. 3. Executive Talent – IT Consulting: Prolifics has hired Dennis Martin as global head of sales. Martin will lead Prolifics’ sales strategy and teams; develop and nurture relationships with existing clients, tech partners and vendors; expand Prolifics’ footprint; and enhance the continued value of solutions and services, the company says. 4. Executive Talent – Hewlett Packard Enterprise: HPE has hired VMware veteran Fidelma Russo as CTO. She succeeds Kumar Sreekanti, who announced plans to retire in August 2021.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances & Distribution

1. Partnership – Quantum Computing and IT Consulting: Accenture and IonQ are collaborating to accelerate quantum computing business experimentation in organizations globally and across industries, the two companies say.

2. Splashtop Channel Chief: Splashtop, a developer of remote access and remote support software, has hired Justin Windsor as channel chief for the Americas.

3. LogMeIn Channel Chief: LogMeIn has hired Okta veteran Patrick McCue as global VP of channel sales. The move comes roughly one year after private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital completed a take-private deal to acquire LogMeIn.

4. Cloud Distribution – Microsoft 365 Email Protection: Vade for Microsoft 365 is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

5. Distribution – MSP Software: Ingram Micro has agreed to distribute N-able‘s security, automation, and backup and recovery solutions in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa markets, the company’s say.

6. Distribution – India: Tech Data, part of TD Synnex, has agreed to distribute Palo Alto Networks security technology inIndia & SAARC (the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), which is an economic and political organization of eight countries in South Asia.

7. Distribution – Office Equipment: D&H Distributing has agreed to distribute Ergotron’s ergonomic office furniture and equipment to U.S. partners focused on the SMB, education and gaming segments.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar