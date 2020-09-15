5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Tuesday 15 September 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. MSP Software – Patch Management: Atera’s MSP software platform now integrates with Chocolatey and Homebrew. The integrations are designed to simplify Windows and macOS patch management. Atera’s core cloud platform supports RMM (remote monitoring and management), PSA (professional services automation) and remote control services.

2. MSP Staffing – Research: MSPs have resisted business pressures to lay off staff despite declining revenues and economic uncertainty during the COVID pandemic. Eight out of 10 MSPs said they did not lay off staff and those that did expect to rehire within six months, according to an Altaro survey.

3. MSP Data Protection – Cloud Marketplace: Redstor has launched a cloud marketplace that serves as a self-service portal for MSPs.

4. Research – Cyber Readiness Report: An Acronis Cyber Readiness report reveals the “post pandemic cybersecurity landscape at a glance,” the company says.

5. Talent – UCaaS: 8×8 has named Steve Seger as chief revenue officer, reporting to CEO Vik Verma, Seger will oversee overall revenue operations, direct sales and channel sales, including Master Agents, Sub Agents and Value-Added Resellers (VARs). John DeLozier remains the company’s global channel chief.

6. Talent – Managed Services: Fusion Connect has named Michael Miller as CIO.

7. Talent – Alleged Employee Discrimination: IBM discriminated against older workers when making thousands of layoffs between 2013 and 2018, according to a letter sent to IBM by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, WRAL TechWire reports. IBM denies the allegations.

8. Talent: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. has hired Phil Boatman as VP, dealer sales south.

9. SMB WiFi: Zyxel Networks has expanded its portfolio of business-class WiFi 6 access points. The expanded lineup includes the new WAX610D 802.11ax Dual-Radio Unified Access Point and NWA210AX 802.11ax Dual-Radio Access Point.

10. Partner Portal – VoIP: Peerless Network now offers Peerless Maximizer, a portal for channel partners to set their own pricing and maximize commissions. With this portal, agents can earn up to 50%+ residual commission on every SIP Trunking and UCaaS deal with Peerless Network, the company says.

11. CenturyLink Rebrands: The massive telecom service provider and MSP has rebranded as Lumen Technologies.

B. Technology Conferences and Virtual Partner Events