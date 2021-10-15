5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 15 October 2021

Here five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, October 15, 2021. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSPs – IBM’s Kyndryl Spin-Out: Kyndryl, the managed infrastructure services spin-out of IBM, will host an investor day on October 19. The big question: What is Kyndryl’s strategy to drive its own managed IT services growth once the company is a standalone business?

2. Investments – Data Centers: Digital Realty is investing in AtlasEdge Data Centres, a European edge data center provider. Also, Digital Realty EVP Giuliano Di Vitantonio will become CEO of AtlasEdge in January 2022. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

3. Partner Program – Security Investigation Software: Query.AI has launched the Query.AI Partner Alliance Program. The program is designed to “help more enterprises access, investigate, and respond to cyber threats across cloud, third-party SaaS, and on-prem ecosystems,” Query.AI said.

4. Distribution – Zero Trust Security: TD Synnex has agreed to distribute Elisity‘s software for identity and behavior-based enterprise cybersecurity.

5. Research – Phishing Techniques: The top five most common phishing lures were related to business transactions such as “order”, “payment”, “new”, “quotation” and “request,” according to HP Wolf Security research.

