5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 15 October 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 15, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Datto IPO – Updated Financial Details: The company disclosed its target IPO raise and potential valuation in an updated Datto SEC filing.

2. IT Service Desk Software: SolarWinds Service Desk, positioned as a lower-cost SaaS alternative to ServiceNow, has gained IT asset management (ITAM) integrations to SolarWinds Discovery, including connections with Microsoft Azure and the SolarWinds Orion Platform, as well an upcoming integration with Jamf software. SolarWinds Service Desk customers will gain “increased visibility” across their technology infrastructure, the company says. SolarWinds Service Desk Now is based on the Samage acquisition of April 2019. SolarWinds does not plan to position Service Desk against PSA (professional services automation) platforms in the MSP market, company officials have previously told ChannelE2E.

3. Data Breach – IT Disitribution: Intcomex has suffered a major data breach, with nearly 1 TB of its users’ data leaked. The leaked data includes credit cards, passport and license scans, personal data, payroll, financial documents, customer databases, employee information and more, CyberNews reports. Intcomex, based in Miami, Florida, partners with technology manufacturers, VARs, retailers and telecom operators to serve Latin America customers.

4. Marketing Scholarship: Ulistic, a marketing company that assists MSPs with lead generation, has launched a $2,500 scholarship for people entering the marketing space. Ulistic will award a scholarship to a marketing student in 2021. The opportunity is open to all marketing students in Canada, the United States and Australia.

5. MSP Directory Services JumpCloud has announced new integrations with Slack, Salesforce, Atlassian, GitHub, and AWS. The integrations simplify MSP customer onboarding, the firm says. More than 700 MSPs worldwide now leverage the JumpCloud Directory Platform to manage user access, identity, and devices across Windows, Linux, and Mac systems, the company adds.

6. Managed Print Services – Healthcare: HP has launched new print solutions for the healthcare industry, though it’s unclear when the offerings will reach channel partners. The HP Healthcare Print Solutions address the “most pressing issues facing the healthcare industry today including patient wellness and safety, care coordination, mobility, privacy and security,” the company says. HP Healthcare Print Solutions are now available for direct MPS customers in North America with plans to roll out across Europe and Asia in 2021.=

7. SAP Migrations: Syniti is promoting SAP Advanced Data Migration by Syniti to assist customer migrations to SAP Hana.

8. Research – The Human Challenge of Cyber Security: A worldwide Sophos research report shares these findings.

C. Technology Conferences and Virtual Partner Events