5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 15 November 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software Investors Among FTX Losers: Multiple private equity and venture capital firms — including Insight Partners, Softbank & Thoma Bravo — apparently lost millions of dollars on their FTX investments. FTX declared bankruptcy in early November 2022 amid major financial questions at the cryptocurrency company.

2. M&A – Global IT Services – Merger Completed: LTI and Mindtree have completed a merger that forms as $3.5 billion global IT services provider.

3. MSP Software – Distribution: N-able now works with more than 80 distributors to serve roughly 6,500 MSPs and IT resellers across 50 countries, the MSP software provider said.

4. Partnership – MSPs: XenTegra has partnered with Mindcentric to launch a joint venture called XenTegra ONE to focus on Data Center Infrastructure, Cloud, and End User Computing. Mindcentric will continue to operate as its own company but will specifically serve as the sales and support arm of XenTegra for the small and medium sized business market, the businesses said.

5. Talent – MSP Data Protection: MSP360 has promoted Mike Krasnotsvetov to global director of sales.

6. Talent – Partner Relationship Management: Impartner has promoted Kristin Hales to VP of people operations. Hales oversees talent acquisition, talent management, employee engagement, performance management, and benefits and compensation.

7. Partner Program – Terminal Emulation: StayLinked has revamped its Global Partner Program to help partners “increase revenue opportunities, enhance profitability, and unlock adjacent business opportunities,” the company said.

8. Partner Program – Low-Code Application Development: Genesis Global has launched partnerships with Chenoa Information Systems, Flylance, Future Workforce, Luxoft (a DXC Technology Company), Velocity Investment Solutions and Wissen Technology.

9. Apple MacBook Discounts: Apple is offering bulk discounts on MacBook products drive small business sales during the holiday season, Bloomberg reported.

10. Supply Chain Software: Microsoft has introduced the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform to help customers and partners design supply chains for “agility, automation and sustainability,” the company said.

11. Big Tech Antitrust Investigations: Google and Apple rivals plan to launch an ad campaign that promotes a legislative bill against Big Tech, Bloomberg reported. See all Big Tech antitrust coverage — involving Amazon, Apple, Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Facebook parent Meta — listed here.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences