5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 15 May 2020

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Funding – Cloud Data Centers: DigitalOcean has raised $50 million in Series C funding led by Access Industries, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The funding follows the $320 million debt financing in February and brings DigitalOcean’s equity valuation to $1.15 billion. DigitalOcean’s cloud focuses on developers and SMB customers.

2. Talent – IT Services: Catapult Systems President Terri Burmeister has been promoted to CEO, effective June 1. She is a 13-year company veteran. The IT consulting firm works closely with Microsoft. Among those taking note of Burnmeister’s new role: Microsoft Channel Chief Gavriella Schuster. In a prepared statement, Schuster said: “Terri has been a strong leader and female role model within the Microsoft partner community for a long time. She has built a great partnership with Microsoft and I am thrilled to see Catapult recognize her contributions.”

3. Small Business Fallout: Roughly 100,000 U.S. small businesses have closed, The Hill reports.

4. New Relic Financial Results: The cloud-based monitoring software provider released Q4 2020 results. They include:

Revenue of $160 million, up 21 percent from Q4 2019.

A n4t loss of $28.5 million, larger than a net loss of $17.4 million in Q4 2019.

The results generally exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

5. Distribution – IT Security: D&H Distributing‘s Cloud Marketplace now features Vade Secure‘s predictive email defense software for Microsoft 365. Datto founder and former CEO Austin McChord is a Vade Secure investor.

6. SD-WANs – Momentum: Fortinet is one of the fastest growing SD-WAN vendors and is positioned among the highest three vendors in worldwide market share for SD-WAN equipment by revenue, according to research from Gartner and Omdia.

