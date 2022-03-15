5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 15 March 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. TitanHQ Hires Datto Veterans: TitanHQ, a provider of SaaS-based cybersecurity to MSPs, has hired roughly a dozen channel partner employees. The hires include seven Datto channel organization veterans.

2. MSP Market Research: The latest CompTIA MSP market research findings are here.

3. M&A – Broadband and Infrastructure Service Providers: KKR has raised $17 billion for potential broadband and infrastructure investments.

4. Partnership – AI for Healthcare: Olive and NTT DATA have partnered to “fast track the creation of new healthcare solutions to transform the health experience for humans — both in the traditional healthcare setting and at home,” the two companies said.

5. Partnership – Data Protection: Catalogic Software and Backblaze have partnered to “provide a secure, fast, and infinitely scalable backup target,” the two companies said.

6. Partnership – Zero Trust: Adaptive Shield is now available in the CrowdStrike Store. The solution “makes it easy for security teams to quickly identify and manage risks coming from SaaS users and their associated devices,” the two companies asserted.

7. Expansion – Hot Cloud Storage: Wasabi Technologies has opened its first German storage region in Frankfurt, Germany.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar