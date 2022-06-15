5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 15 June 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Sip up.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – Sales Automation: The Zomentum Grow sales acceleration application now integrates with QuickBooks Online to help U.S.-based tech partners reduce data entry and improve invoice accuracy, Zomentum asserted.

2. MSP Software – Strategic Advisor: Canalys Chief Analyst Jay McBain is now a strategic advisor to Gradient MSP, a startup software company that helps MSPs to manage billing reconciliation — and more. Gradient CEO Colin Knox previously launched, built and sold Passportal, an MSP-friendly password management platform. Gradient has attracted more than 500 MSPs to its platform over the past year or so, and the software platform now integrates with dozens of MSP-oriented software tools.

3. MSP Marketing Automation: More than 2,500 MSPs have embraced MarketBuilder, a marketing automation toolset that N-able launched in 2021.

4. Funding – Privileged Access Management for MSPs: Quickpass Cybersecurity, a privileged access management and help desk security automation software startup for MSPs, has raised $7 million in Series A funding. Key backers include Arthur Ventures.

5. Compliance – Cloud Marketplace for MSPs: Pax8 has completed the Service Organization Control for Service Organizations (SOC 2) type 1 examination to “assess information security controls over its system relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.”

6. Zendesk CEO Exiting?: Zendesk and activist investor Jana Partners are discussing a truce that could involve Zendesk CEO Mikkel Svane stepping down , as well as changes to the board, including the removal of director Carl Bass, The Wall Street Journal reported. The situation is still fluid and the men could still remain in their roles, the report added. The discussions surface one week after Zendesk failed to find a buyer for the company.

